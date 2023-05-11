Who is Tony Two Bags? MLB The Show 23 Incognito Series player has the internet scratching its head

Baseball fans and gamers alike have been buzzing about a mysterious player known as Tony Two Bags in MLB The Show 23 Diamond Dynasty. Despite no official ancouncement from game developers or MLB, fans have been left wondering who this enigmatic player could be.

The incognito player mystery has even made its way to mainstream media, with several news outlets exploring the topic. Many have speculated that Tony Two Bags could be a real-life player incognito, added among others to the game as a surprise feature.

One name that has been thrown around as a possible identity for Tony Two Bags is LA Angels 3B Anthony Rendon. Rendon has been struggling wth a power drought this season. Rendon has been called that nickname several times throughout his career, even having merchandising sold under that name.

MLB The Show 23 fans are certain Tony Two Bags is Anthony Rendon

Has there been any confirmation from MLB The Show 23?

Despite the lack of confirmation from Rendon or game developers, some fans are certain that he is the man behind the Tony Two Bags alias. Others have suggested that the player could be someone completely different, with some speculating that he could be a fictional character created specifically for the game.

Regardless of who Tony Two Bags may be, his inclusion in MLB The Show 23 has sparked excitement and curiosity among fans. The game has always been known for its attention to detail and realistic representation of the sport, so the addition of incognito players to the Diamond Dynasty series has only added to its appeal.

As for the future of the incognito player, it remains to be seen when the mystery will officially be revealed along others in MLB The Show 23 such as:

Tony the Tiger

Nicky Two Bags

Not Justin

Eck

Caveman

Flow

The enigma surrounding these players has only added to the intrigue and excitement of MLB The Show, making it a must-play for any baseball fan or gamer.

