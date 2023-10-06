Who are Trevor Bauer's other accusers? All we know about alleged sexual assault victims of former Dodgers pitcher

In the realm of sports, few tales have been as tumultuous as that of former LA Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer. Once celebrated for his on-field skills, Bauer is now embroiled in a series of grave sexual assault and misconduct allegations.

While an Ohio woman's 2017 claims were among the earliest known, it was Lindsey Hill's 2021 accusations that drew widespread media attention. Since then, multiple women have come forward adding to the allegations surrounding the athlete's conduct.

In 2021, the Washington Post had shed light on the disturbing 2017 episode in Ohio.

Court records revealed that a woman from Ohio had sought protective measures against Bauer as early as 2020. The documents pointed towards accusations of physical assault by Bauer from 2017.

In April 2021, it was reported that another Ohio woman accused Bauer of assault during his six-year stint with Cleveland's Triple-A affiliate in Columbus.

A year later, yet another allegation came to the surface. In December 2022, a new claim emerged from an anonymous Arizona-based woman.

She alleged that Bauer had exhibited violent behavior and raped her in 2020. Bauer acknowledged the encounter but emphasized its consensual nature. He stringently refuted the allegations of rape and violence.

Lindsey Hill's allegations against Trevor Bauer started the series of controversies

Lindsey Hill's relationship with Trevor Bauer became the subject of public discourse when she leveled charges of assault against him.

By June 2021, the Pasadena Police Department had initiated a thorough investigation into these claims. Hill had secured a temporary restraining order against Bauer by month-end, although it was eventually lifted in August.

Responding to the gravity of the situation, MLB placed Bauer on administrative leave in July 2021. Subsequently, the Dodgers released him in 2023, after which Bauer made a move to Nippon Professional Baseball.

October 2023 brought a semblance of closure to, at least, one chapter of this saga. Bauer and Hill reached a settlement pertaining to the Pasadena case.

Trevor Bauer has already had to leave the LA Dodgers to join the Yokohama BayStars following Hill's allegations. However, with unresolved allegations still looming, Bauer's future in professional baseball remains uncertain.