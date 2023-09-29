Who do the Twins face in playoffs? Exploring Minnesota's potential Wild Card rival as AL Central winners head into postseason

For the first time since 2020, Minnesota Twins fans will get to witness postseason baseball. While the excitement in the Land of a Thousand Lakes is palpable, fans in the Twin Cities know there is still plenty of work to be done.

Despite playing in baseball's least-competitive division, the AL Central, the Twins have had a strong season. Rookies Edouard Julien and Royce Lewis had been offensive boons for the team, while veterans like Carlos Correa and Kenta Maeda have provided stability. Moreover, the team's pitching, headlined by the likes of Sonny Gray and others, has been one of the AL's strongest.

Following their win against the Los Angeles Angels on September 23, the Twins clinched the AL Central title. However, as the two other divisional leaders will likely have better records and thus advance to the first round, the Twins will need to face a Wild Card team in the first round.

Owing to MLB's new playoff format, three Wild Card teams will qualify in each league, representing an increase of one team in each league. This has some significant ramifications for the way the first round of the postseason will unfold.

While the top two teams in each league will advance to the Divisional Series, the third divisional winner will need to play a best-of-three series against the last-seeded Wild Card team. Moreover, the two middle Wild Card teams will compete in their own series.

If the postseason were to begin tomorrow, the Minnesota Twins would play the Houston Astros, who currently hold on to the last AL Wild Card spot. However, there is still a weekend of baseball left. With the Rangers, who lead the AL West, set to take on the Seattle Mariners, it could be Julio Rodriguez and company that play the Twins in the first round of the postseason.

Are the Minnesota Twins a playoff contender?

Despite having put up some solid offensive stats this season, many questions remain around the viability of the Twins' World Series chances. While strong pitching has defined their season, many of their top names are still young, and therefor unproven. Thankfully for Twins fans, the team will get home field advantage in the first round, a small perk that could end up spelling all the difference.