Who is Tyler Black? Everything you need to know about Brewers' recent callup

Before the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, they're calling up their No. 4 overall prospect in Tyler Black (who is also the 42nd overall prospect by MLB Pipeline). The infielder could be coming up to supplant Jake Bauers at first base, as there has been no major injury that forced a call-up.

Tyler Black, who is 23, is a former first-round pick, 33rd overall, in the 2021 draft. He didn't hit well to begin the 2024 season, but that quickly turned around. A lefty, Black is hitting .303 with five home runs. He has also added three steals while splitting time on either corner of the infield.

Since being selected in the MLB draft, Black has played 238 games over parts of four seasons in various levels of the minors seasons. His career metrics are .281 with 28 homers, 134 RBIs and 76 stolen bases. He stole 55 in multiple levels last year alone.

Tyler Black set for MLB debut with Brewers

Tyler Black dominated to the tune of a .353 average at Wright State, leading him to be a late first-round pick. He started his career at High-A in 2021 and has quickly climbed the ranks all the way to the MLB.

Tyler Black is hitting well at the AAA level

He has good speed, good power and a solid glove as well. The only downside to his game is his arm strength, which doesn't matter much if he plays second or first base like he has primarily been doing.

Milwaukee has done surprisingly well this year. Despite trading pitcher Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles and losing manager Craig Counsell to the rival Chicago Cubs, they're out to a 17-11 start. They've also dealt with a variety of injuries.

The good times might keep on rolling with Black set to debut. The promising infielder could fill one of the few holes in the lineup at first base, bringing a rare speed to the position that might make the Brewers an exciting team to watch.

