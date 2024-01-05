Who is Wander Franco's mother Nancy Aybar? Exploring Rays star's family's connection with the ongoing investigation

Tampa Bay Rays star Wander Franco was detained by authorities in the Dominican Republic after he missed his earlier summons after allegations of inappropriate relationships with minors.

The 22-year-old has been accused of sexual exploitation and money laundering during the ongoing investigation. He was presented in front of a judge on Friday. The latest reports from the country have also accused Franco's mother Nancy Yudelka Aybar of similar contempt.

Nancy Aybar is accused of allegedly making payment to a minor's aggrieved parents. She reportedly made deposits of RD$1,000,000. She was detained by authorities in Puerto Silver.

"The Public Ministry explained that as a result of a financial investigation into the accounts of the teenager's mother, it was determined that she had received two transfers of RD$500,000 each, on the same day from Nancy Yudelka Aybar, mother of the baseball player detained in Puerto Silver under charges of sexual exploitation and money laundering."

Nancy Aybar is a local from Peraviam, Dominica, and is married to Wander Franco Sr., a former Major League player. Apart from the Rays shortstop, Aybar has two other sons, Wander Alexander Franco and Wander Javier Franco, both of them boasting of MLB pedigree.

Aybar's brothers Erick Aybar and Willy Aybar also played in MLB, with Erick representing the Los Angeles Angels for the majority of his career. Willy played for three different teams.

Wander Franco's return for spring training remains doubtful

The Rays placed the All-Star on a restricted list after a social media post alleging Franco's relationship with a minor surfaced in August 2023. Authorities in the Dominican Republic also opened an investigation against the 22-year-old shortstop with the MLB placing him on administrative leave.

He was renamed in the Rays' 40-man roster after the conclusion of the World Series in November last year. However, his chances of making a return for the Rays' spring training are getting doubtful as speculation grows during the ongoing investigation against him.

