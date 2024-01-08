"Who want me?" - Top 10 funny memes as Yankees decline to offer a deal to Marcus Stroman despite interest from pitcher

It is a rarity for a player to approach a team and invite an offer but that was the case for Marcus Stroman who made it known to the New York Yankees that he would be willing to play for them. However, to his dismay the Yankees turned him down refusing to make any bids to acquire his services.

Marcus Stroman opted out of the third year in his $71 million contract for 2024 with the Chicago Cubs looking to take his services elsewhere. He has a 3.65 career ERA and is a big strikeout machine recording a 7.5 K/9. Injuries dampened his performances with the Cubs but his statistics are strong enough to warrant a sizeable contract.

But as noted by everyone, the 32-year-old commands a certain arrogance on the field. That has often spilled over outside the ballpark when he has made polarising comments. The pitcher blasted Yankees management especially Brian Cashman who felt he wasn't a 'difference-maker.'

“Besides [Gerrit] Cole, there’s no current Yankee pitcher who will be anywhere in my league over the next 5-7 years,” Stroman had written in a now deleted tweet. “Their pitching always folds in the end. That lineup and payroll should be winning World Series’ left and right…yet they’re in a drought. Lol.”

Despite past criticism, it was surprising when Marcus Stroman contacted the Yankees to move to the Bronx. After it was duly refused by the New York management, MLB fans saw the lighter side as they took to X to make funny memes.

Here are the top 10 memes:

Why is Marcus Stroman interested in signing with Yankees?

It is surprising that someone who blasted the General Manager of a team would want to work with him in the near future. But it seems like Marcus Stroman was going to use the Yankees offer as leverage as he dealt with other teams. A number of west coast teams like the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Angels are in contact with the 2x All-Star as they try to negotiate a deal.

