Who is Will Benson? Cincinnati Reds outfielder wows fans with walk-off homer

Will Benson shocked the Los Angeles Dodgers last night, handing his Cincinnati Reds a series victory. With the game tied in the bottom of the ninth, his first career home run came at a perfect time. Benson blasted the offering into the night and sent the Dodgers home frustrated.

Benson has only played in 48 major league games thus far and has not had a good career overall. He broke through to the majors in 2022 with the Cleveland Guardians, playing in 28 games.

With the Reds, he's already almost surpassed that total. The Reds aren't contending and weren't expected to, so the outfielder has been able to slide into the lineup.

However, it's not been a good season. He has accumulated -0.3 fWAR after posting -0.5 in Cleveland.

Who is Will Benson? Outfielder looking to turn things around

His talent, and the absolute blast he sent into the Cincinnati evening last night, suggest that Will Benson can rebound. In AAA for Cincinnati, he posted a 114 wRC+, which is far better than his current mark of 43.

Will Benson blasted a home run

That was Benson's first career home run and he'll hope that it can turn his season around. He also has three stolen bases thus far, so he has the potential to be a dual threat player.

Perhaps the momentum built with a stunning walk-off home run against an NL favorite can be exactly what Benson needs to get his swing back and prove the Reds right for taking a chance on him.

