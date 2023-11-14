In a year marked by exceptional rookie performances, the 2023 MLB Rookie of the Year awards saw unanimous winners in Gunnar Henderson of the Baltimore Orioles in the American League and Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League.

Henderson, a 22-year-old infielder, showcased his versatility by splitting his time almost evently between shoerstop and third base. Despite a slow start in 2023, batting .203/.330/.386 by June 1, Henderson finished the season with a bang, leading all AL rookies in home runs and doubles. His offensive contributions, combined with solid defensive performances at both positions, earned him the American League ROY award.

On the other side, Corbin Carroll, a 23-year-old outfielder, demonstrated his prowess in all aspects of the game. Leading the NL in triples with 10, earning him an All-Star selection, and contributing 25 home runs, Carroll left an indelible mark on the Diamondbacks’ successful season. His impact was particularly evident in the postseason, where he batted .273 in 17 games, helping the Diamondbacks reach the World Series, though they fell short against the Texas Rangers.

The unanimous selections of Henderson and Carroll marked the fifth time in MLB history that both Rookie of the Year winners received unanimous votes. This accomplishment highlights the undeniable impact these two young players had on their respective teams and the league as a whole.

Carroll’s stellar performance not only earned him the NL ROY award but also solidified his status as a franchise player for the Diamondbacks. The team signed him to an eight-year, $111 million contract in Spring Training, emphasizing his importance to their future success.

As former teammates in the 2018 Under Armour All-America Game, where Carroll’s two hits and Henderson’s two RBIs led their squad to victory, the duo now shares another bond as unanimous Rookies of the Year. Their journey from amateur prospects to MLB standouts showcases the birght future of both the Orioles and the Diamondbacks, with Henderson and Carroll leading the way.