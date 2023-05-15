Who is Zach Eflin's wife, Lauren Dennen? Personal life of Rays starter explored following ejection due to wedding ring

Pitcher Zach Eflin is pretty devoted to his wedding ring and is defying MLB regulations by planning to wear it on Tuesday.

This comes after he was asked to take it off against the Pittsburgh Pirates last week. The Tampa Bay Rays pitcher defied orders to remove his wedding band, despite being threatened with ejection.

His wife, Lauren Dennen, is a competitor and a former softball player. She participated in softball throughout high school, and thanks to her playing skills, she is currently making a name for herself.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Lauren Eflin is an instructor at Lululemon Athletica, where she has worked for six years. She graduated with a degree in communications from the University of Florida in 2015, and studied at Kappa Delta and the National Broadcasting Society.

Fox News @FoxNews Rays pitcher Zach Eflin intends to wear wedding ring for next start: ‘It's important to me’ fxn.ws/3HW4P9v Rays pitcher Zach Eflin intends to wear wedding ring for next start: ‘It's important to me’ fxn.ws/3HW4P9v

"Rays pitcher Zach Eflin intends to wear wedding ring for next start: ‘It's important to me’" - Foxnews

Before working at Lululemon Athletica, she worked as a Flight Attendant for American Airlines. Her previous employment history also includes sales associate roles at Sports Authority, reporter roles at WUFT-FM, and server training roles at 101 Cantina.

According to their Instagram posts, the Zach and Lauren have been dating since they were teenagers, and Zach proposed in 2019.

"So happy to spend the rest of my life with you, Lauren. Here’s for many years to come. 1st Corinthians 13:7 #AboutEflinTime" - zeflin

Zach Eflin and Lauren Eflin were wed on December 12, 2020, at Lake Crescent Property.

"I get to officially say my wife is a smoke show! I cannot wait to love and care for you through the rest of our days @laureneflinThank you to everyone who made this weekend so special. We are beyond blessed for the support system we have all around us." - zeflin

Zach Eflin's ejection over wedding ring

One inning into the game, Zach Eflin was asked to take off the black rubber ring on his glove hand in order to continue playing.

Eflin was unfazed by the circumstance as he pitched seven scoreless innings to earn the victory and clinch a three-game sweep of the visiting Pirates.

"Righty Zach Eflin had to remove his wedding ring" - ballyrays

Bally Sports Sun: Rays @BallyRays Zach Eflin says the umpires gave him two options today:



1) Take off his wedding ring; or

2) Get ejected



So off came the ring. Zach Eflin says the umpires gave him two options today:1) Take off his wedding ring; or2) Get ejectedSo off came the ring. https://t.co/cBpvNyVBbI

"Zach Eflin says the umpires gave him two options today:1) Take off his wedding ring; or2) Get ejected So off came the ring.One inning into the game, Zach Eflin was asked to take off the black rubber ring on his glove hand in order to continue playing. - ballyrays

In March 2021, Eflin and his wife Lauren made the announcement that they were having a child. In October of the same year, Ashton was born.

Poll : 0 votes