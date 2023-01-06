Who is Zack Greinke's wife? Meet Emily Kuchar

As the offseason continues to roll on, an intriguing superstar remains on the open market in Zack Greinke. The 39-year-old from Orlando, Florida, has enjoyed a successful and lucrative MLB career.

Throughout his 19-year career in the league, Greinke has performed at an elite level. The right-handed pitcher has compiled a Hall of Fame-worthy career. During his career, he has been selected to the All-Star team on six occasions, as well as winning six Gold Glove Awards for his defensive talent.

The highlight of his career came in 2009 when Zack Greinke won the American Cy Young Award with the Kansas City Royals. He finished the season with a 16-8 record and a 2.16 ERA through 229.1 innings. He also racked up 242 strikeouts en route to his only Cy Young Award.

However, 2009 was an important year of his life for another reason, as he and his long-term partner Emily Kuchar were married. The two originally met at Apopka High School in Apopka, Florida. As of 2022, the couple has since been together for 21 years, while being married for 13 of them.

"My best friend, favorite travel partner, best daddy to our babies, most fun game night competitor, my soulmate!!!! Happy 13th Anniversary! I love our life we have created together so much.. 21 years together and I'm still so in love with you!!! Cheers to many many more" - Emily Greinke

After graduating from high school, Emily enrolled at the University of Central Florida, majoring in Communications. She then made the cut when the Dallas Cowboys held nationwide auditions for their cheerleading team.

After joining the team as a cheerleader, she spent two years with the team, and had this to say about her experience:

"It was one of the best experiences. I performed at every Texas stadium home game, and was also able to travel around the world."

"bestie [bestee]noun She's my friend that knows how I'm feeling without even telling her...she's my friend I call even when I don't want to talk on the phone... the friend that I talk to every single day. The sister I never had and the unpredictability I never knew I needed. You are the friend I'm lucky to have through not just a stage in life, but all stages of life!!!!!

"You will always be the M to my E and I hope this year brings us more countless memories, fun and joy, and maybe even find more clothes you have taken from me. I love you sister @micaelajprince HAPPY 36th Birthday!!!!! One of our FIRST pictures together 18 years ago!" - emilygreinke

Following her time with the Cowboys, Emily competed in beauty contests, being crowned Miss Dayton Beach USA in 2008. She currently owns her own fashion styling business called "Styled By Em."

Emily and Zack Greinke have three boys together: Jordy, Griffin, and Bode.

A look at Zack Greinke's 2022 season

Even though he is not the All-Star caliber pitcher he was earlier in his career, Zack Greinke is still an effective back-of-the-rotation piece. He finished the 2022 season with a record of 4-9 while posting a 3.68 ERA with 73 strikeouts over 137.0 innings with the Kansas City Royals.

"I know he’s pretty washed but I would not mind Zack Greinke as the SP5/depth" - @SportsReek

Throughout his career, Greinke has spent time with the Royals, Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros, Milwaukee Brewers, and Los Angeles Angels.

