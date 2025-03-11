"Whoever designed these should be forced to watch 2024 White Sox games": Fans lost for words over 'hot garbage' New ERA 2025 hats ft. Dodgers, Yankees

New Era is a popular clothing brand that specializes in hats, specifically hats made for fans of Major League Baseball. With the 2025 season set to begin next week, it was time for New Era to launch the new designs for every MLB team.

A fan was able to capture all of the new hats in an image that was posted to Reddit, and it drew plenty of strong fan reactions.

"All of the New ERA 2025 hats!" @Stock412 posted.

This post drew over 3,100 comments in a span of just a few hours, and most of the comments had fans questioning the designs that New ERA came up with.

"whoever designed these should be forced to watch the 2024 White Sox's games in perpetuity for the crimes against hats," @TheWawa_24 commented.

There were many other fans who agreed with this assessment, while some commented about how horrible the designs looked.

"Jesus, these are hot garbage," one fan commented.

"God I hate them all. My Tigs one is ridiculous looking," another fan commented.

While most of the fans were clearly upset about the launch, there were some who approved of certain styles.

"Love that the Cubs one still works," @nilleF commented.

There were others that commented on their top choices, and it's clear that there will be fans wearing these hats during the 2025 season.

"As a Rangers fan, I love the Houston one," a fan commented.

"Man the Brewers hats always look clean," another fan commented.

Major League Baseball approved new 2025 uniform design after backlash last season

Before the start of the 2024 season, Major League Baseball signed a deal with Nike to get a new uniform design, one that did not go over well. Shortly after the new jerseys were unveiled, MLBPA had to issue a statement to stop the hate from fans that was being directed at them.

“This has been entirely a Nike issue,” the memo said. “At its core, what has happened here is that Nike was innovating something that didn’t need to be innovated.

“We cautioned Nike against various changes when they previewed them in 2022, particularly regarding pants. MLB had been, and has been, aware of our concerns as well. Unfortunately, until recently, Nike’s position has essentially boiled down to — 'Nothing to see here, Players will need to adjust.’"

Major League Baseball players are wearing new uniforms for the 2025 season after Nike was able to make some adjustments. These New ERA hats are not going to be worn on the field, so it will only be fans that have to deal with this design.

