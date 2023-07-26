Why was 35 minutes of Angels vs Tigers game not televised? Bally Sports shows radio coverage instead of telecast

The Los Angeles Angels clash against the Detroit Tigers suffered a technical malfunction on Tuesday night, interrupting the broadcast of the game.

Fans were starved of action for nearly 35 minutes due to issues with the television production trucks of Bally Sports. Bally Sports West (Angels) and Bally Sports Detroit (Tigers) issued a clarification after the delay.

Detroit Tigers @tigers Due to a loss of power with both television production trucks, the start of tonight’s Bally Sports Detroit and Bally Sports West broadcasts will be delayed. The game will begin on time.



We will provide more information as it is available.

Despite the technical glitch, the MLB game commenced at the scheduled time at Comerica Park. The broadcasters ran a "technical difficulties" line on-screen during their ads, cutting to a technical difficulties graphic.

While fans were devoid of the live visuals from the start of the game, TV broadcasters Matt Shepard and Dan Petry, provided a radio-style commentary for the next 35 minutes.

Brad Galli @BradGalli The Tigers and Angels game isn’t on TV yet because of power outages in the Bally Sports Detroit and Bally Sports West broadcast trucks pic.twitter.com/txorqHJMXh

Even after the issue with the visuals was resolved, fans were less than happy with the broadcast as the sound was not in sync with the action.

Commentators were heard calling strikes even before the pitch was delivered. Apparently, the Angels announcers were broadcasting from their cell phones to keep the fans up to date with the game.

Los Angeles Angels prolong their winning streak after narrow victory

The visitors survived an almighty scare in the ninth innings to claim victory over the Detroit Tigers in the first game of the series.

The Angels led the game 6-2 in the ninth innings before the Tigers made a brilliant comeback at the bottom of the innings. Riley Greene's RBI double saw Detroit narrow the lead before Spencer Torkelson's game-tying double.

Torkelson's effort pushed the game into the tenth inning. Mickey Moniak of the Angles, who had misjudged a catch to help the Tigers level the game, redeemed himself at the top of the 10th innings.

Moniak's go-ahead double reestablished his team's lead in the game, eventually proving to be the deciding factor in the series opener.

The Angles have now won six of their last seven games and are contesting for a Wild Card spot in the American League West.

