Why was Aaron Boone ejected vs White Sox? Yankees manager tossed in the 8th inning

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected during their game against the Chicago White Sox on Monday, August 7.

The incident took place in the eighth inning when Boone disagreed with home umpire Laz Diaz on a strike called against Anthony Volpe. The Yankees manager proceeded to imitate the umpire and the two got into a heated argument before Boone was tossed from the game.

Aaron Boone has a history of getting ejected by umpires in the MLB. Since taking over as manager of the Yankees in 2018, the 50-year-old has developed a reputation as someone who is quick to voice his disagreement with umpires and is not afraid of getting tossed as a result. That is exactly what happened once again against the White Sox on Monday.

The incident occurred in the top of the eighth inning, with the White Sox in a slender 2-1 lead and the Yankees' Anthony Volpe batting. The umpire called strike on a Bryan Shaw pitch, a decision that could be argued.

Given the poor performances from umpires this season, it was not surprising to see Aaron Boone walk up to home plate umpire Laz Diaz to make his point on the matter. After a heated discussion between the two, an animated Boone left the field after making his point and getting tossed as a result.

New York Yankees fall to Chicago White Sox despite Aaron Boone's animated protests

Despite New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone's strong protest in the eighth inning which saw him get tossed from the game, his players could not rally themselves together to turn the game around against the Chicago White Sox.

After the manager's ejection, the Yankees failed to score another run and instead, ended up giving up three runs in the inning to let the game get away from them. The New York team is in danger of missing out on a postseason spot in the MLB and will look to turn things around in the next two games of the series.