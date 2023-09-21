Why was Aaron Boone ejected? Yankees manager ejected for a league high seventh time in game vs Blue Jays

It took just two innings of action against the Toronto Blue Jays for New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone to be ejected. This is the seventh time he has been ejected this season, which leads MLB. He has always been a passionate manager, and is never afraid to share that passion with the umpires, however they do not always appreciate it.

Aaron Boone was ejected because he could not believe what was being called a strike against Oswald Peraza. He was very quickly booted from the game for his comments, but he made sure he got his money's worth. While he may have left the game early, at least he did so in style.

Talkin' Yanks shared a clip of the ejection, with some crystal clear audio, to X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I know you have the biggest zone in the league. You must f****ng know it too" - Aaron Boone

The New York Yankees have needed this level of fire and drive all season. Their year has not been nearly as successful as expected, so this level of passion in a virtaully meaningless game is still nice to see.

Andy Martino of the SNY Network even reported that Boone was cheered by the hometown fans as he left the field.

"Boone just got a little ovation from Yankees fans as he left the field following his latest ejection. Doesn't exactly feel like they're demanding his head" - Andy Martino

Boone now leads the league in ejections, which is not what he was hoping he'd lead the league in.

Will the New York Yankees retain Aaron Boone through 2024?

Despite the fact the Yankees will likely miss the playoffs in 2023, Boone is expected to remain manager. The Yankees measure success in World Series trophies, and even though they appear far away they aren't shaking up the status quo.

If stars like Aaron Judge and Carlos Rodon are able to stay healthy, the team's fortunes could be very different next year.