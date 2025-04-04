Why doesn't Aaron Judge use the controversial new torpedo bat? All about the Yankees skipper's reasons

Aaron Judge is Aaron Judge. He doesn't need specially designed bats to send balls into the stands. The New York Yankees captain, who led the majors with 58 home runs last season, is off to another great start, having already hit five home runs, the latest of which came on Thursday in the 9-7 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Some of his teammates, however, like Cody Bellinger, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Paul Goldschmidt, Anthony Volpe, and Austin Wells, reportedly used specially designed "Torpedo bats" to hit their first home runs of the season.

After a noticeable success within the Yankees' hitting group, baseball pundits are wondering if Torpedo bats, where there is more mass near the sweet spot than at the end/tip, indeed have an added advantage over a traditional bat.

When asked why he is not shifting to Torpedo bats like others, the Yankees captain said (via The Atlantic):

"What I did the past couple of seasons speaks for itself, why try to change something if you have something that's working?"

The remark highlights that Aaron Judge is content with what he's getting out of his traditional bat and that he doesn't see enough of a reason to try something new.

Aaron Judge's teammate and power hitter shares his take on Torpedo bats

Over the last four years, no one has hit more home runs than Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton for the New York Yankees. Both are known power hitters, and their take on the latest Torpedo bats gives more weight to the topic.

Stanton used Torpedo bats way before anyone took notice this year. He used it last year and even during the ALCS clash against the Cleveland Guardians, where he hit four home runs en route to winning the MVP of the series.

“It’s something that makes a lot of sense, but it’s like, why hasn’t anyone thought of it in 100-plus years?” Stanton said.

On Tuesday, the veteran designated hitter revealed that he plans to keep using them during the 2025 season once he returns from the injured list.

“To explain simply, you try it as long as it’s comfortable in your hands,” Stanton added. “We’re creatures of habit, so that’s got to feel kind of like a glove or an extension of your arm. So as long as the balance points and all that are good, you’ve got to mess around with it and play with how big or small you want the barrel.”

The Torpedo bats continue to remain a hot topic among MLB fans as things continue to unravel in this space.

