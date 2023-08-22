Why does Angel Hernandez still have a job? Error-prone official is statistically, one of the worst umpires in MLB history

Over the course of his two decades in MLB, umpire Angel Hernandez has made more than a few enemies. In fact, several players have refered to him as the worst umpire ever.

A native of Cuba, Hernandez moved to the USA as a child. As a teenager, he began umpiring local Little League games. Hernandez was promoted to MiLB before finally entering the big leagues as an umpire in 1999.

During his time in the league, Angel Hernandez has been at the center of more than a few controversies. His purported inability to call strikes with consistency has all but ruined his reputation among players, coaches and fans.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Last night it was again with Angel Hernandez. Now today, this. The big league umps need to sharpen up as we enter important games and the playoffs." - SpittinCap

Several incidents summarize the colorful career of Hernandez. In 2018, Hernandez got four of five calls overturned in an important game between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. In 2006, Hernandez tossed ejected Dodgers first base coach Mariano Duncan into the crowd. These are just a few instances of Hernandez' questionnable calling.

According to UmpScoreCards.com, Angel Hernandez ranks in the second percentile when it comes to consistency. This means that 98% of MLB umpires exhibit more consistent calls than Hernandez. Additionally, the 61-year old ranked in the second percentile in call acuracy, which is a very telling statistic.

Recently, it was announced that a final court had thrown out Hernandez' claim of racial discrimination against the league. According to Hernandez, he had been passed over for critical games on account of his Hispanic ethnicity. This claim was proven to have no logical grounds.

Expand Tweet

"In awe of Angel Hernandez looking blind behind the plate. (via @UmpireAuditor)" - Barstool Sports

Either way, the man that former Detroit Tigers player Ian Kinsler once said "needs to find another job" is still playing. However, it is not likely that he will see World Series action any time soon.

Angel Hernandez' failed suit adds to his tarnished image

In addition to some pretty clear and high-profile botched calls over his career, Hernandez has also been accused of bribery. Either way, Hernandez' conduct over the past 24 years has led many fans and players not to trust him. While the MLB may not have nessecary grounds to dismiss him, do not expect him to be installed into many more high-stakes situation before he mercifully announces his retirement.