Why do the Astros owe Jose Abreu over $30,000,000? Exploring former AL MVP's contract after release

Jose Abreu's disappointing run with the Houston Astros has come to an end. The club announced Friday that they were releasing the former American League MVP, ending the first baseman's disastrous tenure with the club.

Things had gotten so bad for Abreu that the Houston Astros decided to straight up release him, eating the remainder of his salary.

"The Houston Astros released first baseman José Abreu. He is owed more than $30 million on the free agent deal he signed last year" - @JeffPassan

Jose Abreu signed a three-year, $58.5 million deal to join the Houston Astros prior to the 2023 campaign. Now, following his release, the club will owe him the remainder of this $19.5 million for this season, as well as the $19.5 million he's owed for next season as well. This will count as dead money on the team's payroll and will count against the luxury tax.

To say that things with the Houston Astros have been a disaster for Abreu would be an understatement. Following the club's 2022 World Series victory, the Astros landed Abreu in free agency, leading many to believe that he could help them repeat their title.

That didn't turn out to be the case, as the first baseman looked like a shell of his former self.

"This was last season when Jose Abreu hit his first HR as an Astro. Dude sprinted around the bases and slid into the dugout. The guys loved him. Just s**ks that it didn’t work out" - @Matt__Card

After earning the 2020 AL MVP Award, as well as three All-Star selections with the Chicago White Sox, that level of success did not transfer to Houston. Over 179 games with the Astros, Abreu posted a dismal .217 batting average with only 20 home runs and a .625 OPS.

Jose Abreu could land with another team before the end of the season

There's a realistic chance that Abreu simply cannot cut it at the major league level, which happens to players of his age. At 37, Jose Abreu's best days may be behind him, and there's a chance that we may have already seen his last MLB plate appearance.

Nevertheless, given his tremendous track record throughout his career, a new club might be willing to offer him a low-cost, low-risk deal to see if there is anything left in the tank. There are many clubs looking for a bat with his profile like the New York Yankees or the Toronto Blue Jays, so there's a chance that his career might not be over yet.

