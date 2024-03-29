Why are Athletics fans boycotting their home games? Exploring reason behind empty stands at Oakland Coliseum on Opening Day

For the Oakland Athletics, the 2024 season began in the same underwhelming manner that punctuated the end of the 2023 campaign. Frustrated with the calls that ownership has made, fans were sure to make their displeasure heard.

While the official paid attendance for the A's opening day game against the Guardians was 13,522, a significant portion of that sum never made it in the gates. Instead, the green-clad faithful staged a boycott outside, protesting the club's plan to relocate to Las Vegas by 2028.

"Oakland Athletics fans gather at the Opening Day Boycott Tailgate Block Party during the start of their MLB opening day game at the Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Thursday, March 28, 2024 #rootedinoakland" - Jose Carlos Fugado

While fans gathered outside to protest the team's planned relocated, the A's fell to the Cleveland Guardians by a score of 8-0 to kick off what might well be the team's last year in the Bay Area.

Rooted in issues such as financial hardships and declining attendance, owner John Henry got league approval to relocate to Las Vegas. Although the venue in the desert is not slated to be completed until 2028, the Oakland Athletics' lease with the Oakland Coliseum is set to expire after the 2024 season. This has cast doubt on the interim period.

"We'll be watching how many fans are in the stands for the @Athletics home opener Thursday night. Some fans protested by tailgating in the parking lot as the team begins what could be its final season in Oakland" - ABC7 News

Wearing t-shirts inscribed with the word "sell," fans danced to live music and ate from food trucks in their stand against the ownership's plan to sell. Despite the rather vocal stand made by the team's dwindling, but devoted fanbase, the plan to move the Oakland Athletics out of town appears to be moving full steam ahead.

Guardians manager offers sympathetic condolence to disillusioned Oakland Athletics fanbase

Although he was happy to get the win, new Guardians manager Steven Vogt understands the pain of Oakland Athletics fans. Having made his own MLB debut as a player for the team six years ago, the skipper shared his thoughts on the boycott to ABC news:

“'My heart goes out to the fans and the people of Oakland, obviously the organization as well. They’re in a tough place right now and hopefully they’ll get some answers and some clarity soon.'”

After a harsh start to the season, it is unclear if things will get any better for the ailing A's organization before they cease to exist altogether.

