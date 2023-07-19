Why is the Baltimore Orioles vs LA Dodgers game delayed? Cause of postponement, updates start time, and more

For the first time since the 2019 season, the Baltimore Orioles and the Los Angeles Dodgers are meeting at Oriole Park this week for an inter-league series.

Although the Baltimore Orioles had won 8 straight coming into the three-game set in Baltimore, the Dodgers brought their game. The Dodgers won the first game by a score of 6-4, while a three-run shot from Jason Heyward in the second game helped the Dodgers to a 10-3 victory.

"Scary to think where the @Dodgers would be without Jason Heyward." - Dodger Blue

On Wednesday, fans were looking forward to seeing the Baltimore Orioles in action for a 1:05 start. The early start is meant to ease the travel that both teams will need to embark on tonight to meet up with their weekend adversaries.

At around noon EST on Wednesday, managers from the two teams joined the umpire crew to inspect the infield at Oriole Park. Despite being a beautfiul, 80 degree day in Baltimore, the umpires agreed that the game needed to be delayed.

According to sources, the infield at Oriole Park was in no condition to be playing host to the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers in less than an hour's time.

Overnight, thunderstorms in the area gave the infield dirt a beating. Although the grounds crew has been working tirelessly to apply quick-dry substance to the field since the early hours of the day, the umpires agreed more time was needed. A new start time of 1:45 pm ET was thus given around half an hour prior to the game's scheduled start time.

"Start delayed. Game will begin at 1:45 pm ET/ 10:45 am PT. @Dodgers vs @Orioles with Rick Monday and me on @AM570LASports and the #Dodgers Audio Network" - Tim Neverett

With a record of 57-37, the Baltimore Orioles sit 4.5 games ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL Wild Card race. On account of their magnificent run, they now find themselves within a game of the Tampa Bay Rays. If the Rays lose to the Texas Rangers today, then the O's will be tied with them heading into a 4-game series at Tropicana Field this weekend.

Baltimore Orioles delay demonstrates a level of diligence

While it's true that fans may be slightly put out by the scheduling delay, the decision to push the start time back shows that the folks at Oriole Park, as well as the crew, know what's best. Hopefully, neither team will get too stiff during the half hour delay.

