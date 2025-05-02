Why does Bo Bichette want to play for Brazil in 2026 WBC? Blue Jays' 2x All-Star answers

Toronto Blue Jays slugger Bo Bichette shared that he will be competing at the 2026 World Baseball Classic. However, the All-Star shortstop won't be representing Team USA.

Bichette has decided to forego his eligibility to represent Team USA at the event by choosing Brazil, his mother's country of birth. He will represent the team with his brother Dante Jr.

On the reason why he decided to play for Brazil instead of Team USA, Bichette said:

"It means a lot to our whole family that my brothers and I are playing. We want to do our best to contribute to the team's victory and draw some attention to Brazilian baseball.

"I want to draw some attention to Brazilian baseball. There are a lot of great players in Brazil, and I hope that one day they will play in the majors."

Baseball runs in the family of the Blue Jays shortstop as his father, Dante Bichette was a four-time MLB All-Star and was inducted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame in 2017 for his contributions.

This won't be the first time Bo Bichette will be playing alongside his brother Dante Jr. as the two represented Brazil in the 2017 World Baseball Classic qualifier tournament.

Bo Bichette thinks WBC will give more exposure to baseball

Bo Bichette will be suiting for Brazil instead of the Aaron Judge-led Team USA and is hoping to recruit more Brazilian players from major leagues.

"I don't know if there are any other players in the majors this season, but if there are, I'll invite them to join my team," he said. "I'll say, 'Let's fight together for Brazil.'"

The 2026 WBC is set to be hosted in San Juan, Houston, Tokyo, and Miami. Brazil is placed in a group with the United States, Mexico, Italy, and Britain and will compete against them in March next year.

"I think the WBC is a great event for baseball," Bichette said. "I think matches between countries are the best way to attract attention not only from baseball fans, but from general fans as well."

As far as his Blue Jays future is concerned, Bo Bichette has been rumored to be one of the players Toronto could trade at the deadline as he is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

