"Why won't my body move?" - Trevor Bauer and Mexican League teammate discuss battling through injuries on the mound

It was a year to remember for Trevor Bauer as the polarizing pitcher continues to try and repair his reputation and image across the baseball landscape. As part of this strategy, the former Cy Young Award winner has been incredibly consistent and active on social media. He's been showcasing not only his performances but also his personality on and off the mound.

During this past season, Trevor Bauer played for the Diablos Rojos del México in the Mexican League and provided an unmatched behind-the-scenes access to his journey. He put up constant posts on social media, as well as lengthy video blogs on YouTube. Hence, Bauer's fans and followers were able to see how he interacted with his teammates throughout the season.

In his latest post on social media, Bauer shared an interaction between himself and his Diablos teammate Brooks Hall. Hall, who was a 4th-round selection in the 2009 MLB Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers, dove into some issues he was having with his lat and throwing arm.

"I thought that has to do with my bad elbow range of motion and my bicep or tricep is constantly on, it never relaxes. Like last outing I was throwing 97 MPH a lot, I think my arm is just like 'Buddy, we can't do that,'" Hall explained to Bauer.

Unsurprisingly, this is something that the former Los Angeles Dodgers star has experienced himself. Trevor Bauer explained that he had experienced something similar earlier in the Mexican League season.

"My body did that too. I was like 97-98 MPH out of the pen and then last game I was like 90 MPH and I was like, 'why won't my body move?'" Bauer said. "You have this huge high and then it's like your body is crushed for like two weeks," he continued.

Arm injuries are not uncommon, in fact, given the extreme velocities that pitchers can hit on a consistent level these days, it's becoming more and more common. A number of superstar pitchers had to either undergo Tommy John Surgery or were sidelined for a considerable length of time. Pitchers such as Spencer Strider, Shane McClanahan, and Shane Bieber all suffered considerable injuries last year.

Trevor Bauer could soon bring his talent to the Caribbean

Although Bauer proved that he has plenty of life left in his arm, it remains to be seen if he will ever earn another shot in the MLB. Even though he wasn't found guilty of criminal wrongdoing connected to sexual assault allegations made against him, Bauer still hasn't pitched an inning in the MLB since 2021.

After being released, Bauer took his talent to both Japan and Mexico, keeping himself on the mound and keeping his professional career moving. Now, according to baseball insider Santana Martinez, Trevor Bauer has received multiple offers from clubs hoping to land his services in the Dominican Winter League.

It remains to be seen what the next step in his career will be. However, based on his social media presence and following, perhaps a shift to a full-time influencer could be in the cards.

