"Why does bro have a tat of Tyler Glasnow?"; "Is that his own face on his head?" - Fans take aim at Marcus Stroman's body tattoos with hilarious jabs

Apart from pitching, Marcus Stroman is known for his tattoos as he shows them off every now and then. The Yankees pitcher is undoubtedly a huge fan of getting inked. Stromans's tattoos stretch all the way to his hands, legs and back. However, it was surprising to see the pitcher have a tattoo on the back of his head.

Stroman loves his son Kai, and he went the extra mile to get a tattoo of his son's face on the back of his head. The tattoo shows his son holding Stroman's face. While it is a fine piece of art, several fans took to social media to comment on his tattoo.

Here's a look at some of the fan reactions on Instagram. Some fans believed that one of Stroman's tattoos looked to be like the Dodgers ace Tyler Glasnow.

"Why does bro have a tat of Tyler Glasnow?" asked one fan on Instagram.

"Is that his own face on his head?" another fan asked.

"Reminiscent of lord Voldemort/Quirrell," one fan chipped in.

Fans continued to comment as Marcus Stroman's tattoos garnered the interest of many.

"Not only getting your son's name but getting a full portrait of you and him on you is another level," wrote one fan.

"At least if you don't like it anymore you can just grow your hair out," another fan chimed in.

"Getting your won face on the back of your head is some move," added another fan.

Marcus Stroman fan reactions (image credit: Mlb.fits/Instagram)

Marcus Stroman expected to pitch in the Blue Jays series

Marcus Stroman's stint with the Yankees seems to be going well. While there were a few hiccups on the road, the pitcher seems to be turning around well. Stroman has a 7-3 record with a 3.15 ERA.

In 91-plus innings pitched, Stroman recorded 67 strikeouts. The pitcher has a 1.26 WHIP and is expected to head to the mound against the Blue Jays. The Yanks will have Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil pitch against the Mets in their subway series, while Stroman and Rodon are expected to pitch against the Blue Jays.

Stroman has won crucial games for the Yanks and his crucial role continues to help the team in their successful journey.