Why was Bruce Bochy ejected vs White Sox? Rangers manager tossed in the 8th innings

Bruce Bochy was ejected from the game against the Chicago White Sox in the eighth innings for protesting a call that was overturned after review. The Texas Rangers manager was furious after a defensive error was called on his team's catcher for apparently blocking the home plate.

The incident in question occurred with Bruce Bochy's side leading 6-4 in the middle of the 8th innings. With two outs on the board, Elvis Andrus drove in two runs off reliever Grant Anderson with a single to right field and stole a base during the play. With Andrus stationed in second base, Zach Remillard came to the plate.

Remillard struck a line drive toward left field with Travis Jankowski fielding the ball and throwing a one-hopper to the plate. Catcher Jonah Heim made a regulation tag out of Andrus to seemingly end the innings. But that wasn't to be as the decision was challenged by the Chicago White Sox and subsequently overturned.

Called out on the field, White Sox challenged and it was overturned. Bruce Bochy ejected almost immediately after. Jonah Heim was called for blocking the plate here, allowing the go-ahead run to score. Called out on the field, White Sox challenged and it was overturned. Bruce Bochy ejected almost immediately after. https://t.co/DqhSugiaGq

After review, replays suggested that Heim had left no clear lane for Andrus to slide into the home plate. As a result, he was adjudged to be blocking the plate, and a run was awarded to the Chicago White Sox.

Heim and his manager, Bruce Bochy, who came out of the dugout, protested vehemently with the latter being removed almost immediately from the game.

Even the NBC Sports Chicago crew -- Jason Benetti & Steve Stone -- couldn't believe the ruling. The White Sox take the lead after it's ruled -- after review -- that Rangers catcher Jonah Heim didn't give Elvis Andrus a lane to home plate. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy was ejected.Even the NBC Sports Chicago crew -- Jason Benetti & Steve Stone -- couldn't believe the ruling. https://t.co/eRAoqFqoZU

Bruce Bochy was utterly shocked to find the decision being reversed

After the game, Bruce Bochy spoke about the entire situation, stating that he was quite "dumfounded" by the decision being overturned:

"For that call to be made... I'm dumbfounded. It's absolutely one of the worst calls I've ever seen and it was done by replay, I just don't get it," Bochy said.

@Rangers | #StraightUpTX | : BSSW "For that call to be made... I'm dumbfounded. It's absolutely one of the worst calls I've ever seen and it was done by replay, I just don't get it."Bruce Bochy shares his thoughts of the call and the explanation in the 8th.: BSSW "For that call to be made... I'm dumbfounded. It's absolutely one of the worst calls I've ever seen and it was done by replay, I just don't get it."Bruce Bochy shares his thoughts of the call and the explanation in the 8th. @Rangers | #StraightUpTX | 📺: BSSW https://t.co/HWpg9X1yFs

The call in the end became the game-deciding run as no other runs were scored in the ninth innings by both teams. The Rangers are still top of the AL West with a 45-28 record while the White Sox are languishing second last in the AL Central with a 32-43 record.

