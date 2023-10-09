Why did Carlos Correa leave the Astros? Exploring the record-setting shortstops motive behind Twins move

In the build of the American League Division Series between the Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins, it was Carlos Correa who commanded much of the headlines. The former Astros shortstop spent the first seven seasons of his career with Houston, before joining the Minnesota Twins as a free agent after the 2021 campaign.

Correa has been the talk of the ALDS as he tries to lead the Minnesota Twins over the Houston Astros

Now, the 29-year-old from Ponce, Puerto Rico is on the verge of tying their ALDS matchup before returning to Minnesota. It's likely been an emotional week for Carlos Correa, who is only two seasons removed from the only other franchise that he spent time with.

Even though Correa is a member of the Houston Astros playoff opponents, he is still very connected to his former organization. Part of this week's news cycle has been his friendships with the likes of Jose Altuve. The pair helped bring the organization its first World Series title.

So why would Correa leave the Houston Astros after experiencing such success and forming close bonds? Well, essentially it boils down to the business side of the MLB. The two-time All-Star was seeking a long-term contract, however, the Houston Astros were unwilling to commit to that sort of deal given his injury history and top prospect Jeremy Pena itching for an opportunity to prove himself.

Jose Altuve helps his friend and former teammate to his feet

Unable to land his contract with the Houston Astros, Carlos Correa looked elsewhere, eventually signing a three-year, $105.3 million deal with the Minnesota Twins. Not only did the deal provide Correa with security, but the contract contained several opt-outs, which gave him flexibility as well.

A closer look at Carlos Correa's time as a member of the Houston Astros

Carlos Correa made his MLB debut for the Astros in 2015, after being selected by the Houston Astros with the first overall pick in the 2012 MLB Draft. In his first season in the major leagues, Correa hit .279 with 22 home runs and 65 RBIs, en route to the American League Rookie of the Year Award.

He continued to star for the Houston Astros until his departure in free agency. Over seven seasons with Houston, Correa earned two All-Star selections, while also helping the franchise win its first World Series title in 2017.