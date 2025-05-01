Why is Carlos Mendoza best suited to lead Mets? Hall of Famer Darryl Strawberry answers

New York Mets legend Daryl Strawberry recently shared the reasoning as to why club skipper Carlos Mendoza is best fit for the top coaching job in Queens. Strawberry backed the 45-year-old Mendoza and gave his full vote of confidence.

Interestingly, both Strawberry and Mendoza had many commonalities when it comes to their respective career paths. The former started his career for the Metropolitans and then closed it out with the Yankees. On the other hand, Mendoza spent years as a coach for the Bronx squad before being hired as the skipper in Queens.

"I think because he understands baseball and he understands people," said Strawberry. (7:53-7:56)

The Mets legend further explained his reasoning at the "Amazin' Conversations" podcast hosted by Jay Horwitz.

"His relationship with people is real ... He's not a pretender. He has a great personality and great understanding. He knows how to get the best out of [the players]. He's great with the media and doesn't put the pressure on his players." (8:00-8:23)

Strawberry reiterated Mendoza's empathy for players and the understanding when to lay off or turn on the switch when it comes to motivating them. So far, Mendoza's tactics have paid dividends as his squad currently sit atop the NL East and owns the best record across the majors at 21-10.

Mets' comeback fall short against D'backs

The New York Mets incurred just their second defeat in 15 games at home this season in the contest against the D'backs yesterday. As manager Carlos Mendoza deployed a pitching committee to navigate the game, his relievers were rocked late as the Metropolitans were defeated with a 4-3 score.

Mark Vientos started the scoring in the third inning with a solo bomb for his fourth home run of the season. There wouldn't be any runs scored until the seventh when Geraldo Pedromo, who was inserted in the game to pinch hit — drove in Lourdes Gurriel and Jorge Barrosa for the first D'backs score of the contest.

Barrosa then padded the Arizona lead in the ninth with his sacrifice fly that scored Gabriel Moreno. Not being contented with his scoring output in the seventh, Pedromo once again drove in a a run in the ninth to push the D'backs' lead to three.

The Mets tried to ignite a comeback in the final frame via Tyrone Taylor's solo shot and Jesse Winker's RBI but the effort proved futile as Arizona hang on for the victory.

