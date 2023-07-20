Why did Carlos Rodon blow a kiss to the fans? Yankees pitcher makes gesture after poor start to game

Things for the New York Yankees seem to be going from bad to worse, with Carlos Rodon returning and having another subpar start. Rodon gave up four runs in just three innings against the Los Angeles Angels, and heard it from Yankees fans in attendance. So as he was walking into the dugout, he made sure they knew that he heard them.

Rodon has often been an emotional pitcher, but it has typically made him a better player. After missing most of the season so far, those emotions seem to be running a bit more negative. He was like taunting the fans implying that he was feeling the love, when he was actually feeling anything but.

Talkin' Yanks on Twitter shared a video of Rodon's gesture on Twitter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Rodon reacts to some Yankees fans in attendance" - Talkin' Baseball

Carlos Rodon was supposed to be the saving force of the Yankees pitching staff upon his return from injury, but that hasn't happened yet. Gerrit Cole is having one of the best seasons of his career, but he can't do it all on his own. If Rodon keeps up the pace he is on, the Yankees are at risk of missing the playoffs.

The New York Yankees need Carlos Rodon to return to All-Star form as soon as possible

Without Aaron Judge, this Yankees team has been a shell of what it was supposed to be. Their pitching staff has also been decimated by injury, but Rodon's return was supposed to spell the end of that decimation. Instead, it seems like it may be adding to it.

Jared Carrabis taunted the Yankees fans, as he is wont to do, who expected a better return on Twitter.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Adding Carlos Rodon is going to give the Yankees the best rotation in baseball. No question. pic.twitter.com/wLCRdtgkY2

"Adding Carlos Rodon is going to give the Yankees the best rotation in baseball. No question" - Jared Carrabis

If Rodon can't be the pitcher he was last season, starting pitching becomes a huge liability for the Yankees.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault