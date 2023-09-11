Why was Corbin Burnes removed? Injury scare to Brewers pitcher after dazzling performance against Yankees, explored

Corbin Burnes' night ended sourly after he delivered one of the best performances of the season by a Milwaukee Brewers player on the mound. The starter recorded eight scoreless innings against the New York Yankees, despite his team losing 4-3 in extra innings.

Corbin Burnes was on the money right from the get-go. He retired the first 12 batters for four consecutive 1-2-3 innings. He issued a leadoff walk to Giancarlo Stanton before Oswald Pereira earned another but Burnes remained strong on the mound, emerging without any significant damage.

He remained strong in the sixth despite a two-outs walk. Two batters later, in the seventh innings, Burnes fielded a grounder that was hit straight back at him by Isiah Kiner-Falefa. He took a tumble while trying to grab the ball but quickly recovered to toss a backhand flip to first base for the out.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After the game, it was reported that while trying to make this play, the 28-year-old sprained his ankle. The injury seems to be a minor niggle as Burnes continued in the eighth, retiring the side and remaining hitless after 109 pitches and seven strikeouts.

The Yankees remained hitless for ten straight innings and one of the rare no-hitters that went into extra innings. That was mostly due to Gerrit Cole on the mound for the team from Bronx who held his fort for seven innings, giving away three hits and earning none.

Brewers lose despite Corbin Burnes brilliance

Corbin Burnes hoped to emulate Josh Hader and his work on the mound on 11th September, two years back when they got the franchise's third no-hitter in a combined effort. But that wasn't to be, as the Yankees came from behind twice in extra innings to get the victory.

Oswaldo Cabrera tied it in the 11th inning before Giancarlo Stanton hit a clutch home run in the 12th. Kyle Higashioka scored the walk-off single after the Brewers failed to score in the thirteenth.

Burnes improved to 3.47 ERA but retained his 9-8 record.