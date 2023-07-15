Why was David Popkins ejected vs Athletics? Twins hitting coach tossed in the 7th innings

Minnesota Twins hitting coach David Popkins was ejected from the game against the Oakland Athletics. The Twins won the game on the back of a strong ninth innings outscoring the Athletics by one run to take the game 5-4.

The incident in question occurred in the seventh innings when Minnesota Twins batter Joey Gallo was given out after three strikes. David Popkins questioned the call by plate umpire Nic Lentz and was subsequently ejected.

Joey Gallo came to the box as a pinch hitter replacing Kyle Farmer. On a 3-2 pitch, an 89 mph change up from A's reliever Lucas Erceg, a third strike was called on the Twins batter. The pitch seemed to be dipping down on the way to the box and just seemed to have missed the strike zone.

Gallo immediately turned around and said some harsh words toward Lentz on his way back to the dugout. But in his support, Popkins was even more boisterous in his protests. After a verbal exchange with the home plate umpire, Lentz proceeded to toss the Twins' hitting coach from the game.

These ejections have again raised long-standing debates regarding officials in the game. Already, talks of replacing MLB umpires with automated strike-calling systems are making the rounds.

Notably, the MLB has already tested robot umpires, and with increasing mistakes from senior officials, the top brass might contemplate bringing in automated systems permanently.

Joey Gallo returns in the ninth innings to win the game for the Twins

Gallo's second at-bat proved to be far better than his first. In the ninth innings against Shintaro Fujinami, with the game tied at 3-a-piece, Gallo struck a two-run blast on a 0-1 count, 99 mph fastball. The ball went sailing into right field for the go-ahead home run.

The Twins snapped their three-game losing streak in the process as they held off the A's in the bottom of the ninth.

