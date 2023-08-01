Why did Eduardo Rodriguez invoke no-trade clause against Dodgers? $15,400,000 pitcher blocks move to LA

Detroit Tigers pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez invoked his no-trade clause to block a move to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers were one of the ten teams that Rodriguez was able to block a trade to, and he exercised that right. He is one of the top pitchers available at this years Trade Deadline, but he definetly won't be going to Los Angeles.

At this point it is not known exactly why Rodriguez shut down this trade, especially given the destination. The Dodgers are legitimate World Series Contenders and play in one of the largest markets in the sport. However, none of those sales points seem to interest Rodriguez.

Jeff Passan of ESPN was the first to report that the trade was killed by the player's no-trade clause.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan The Los Angeles Dodgers and Detroit Tigers had a trade in place for left-handed starter Eduardo Rodriguez, but Rodriguez invoked his 10-team no-trade clause that included the Dodgers and the deal is now dead, sources tell ESPN.

This is a very rare situation in MLB, which led to quite a wide variety of responses. Many judge Rodriguez for not wanting to chase a title, but it is his career and ultimately his decision.

Fox Sports, like many on Twitter, shared a hilarious reaction to the news.

The Tigers likely lost out on a solid compensation from this deal being killed, but Eduardo Rodriguez has to be happy.

Eduardo Rodriguez's trade dealine has been wholly unpredictable

The Dodgers thought they were going to add one of the top starting pitchers available, but were left empty handed. The Tigers were likely receiving some talented prospects that could be with the organization for years to come.

The MLB trade deadline always provides some surprises, even to the most ardent insiders. However, normally that focuses on trades that go through, not ones that are blocked by the player.