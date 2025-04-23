Why are fans blasting Anthony Volpe after Yankees 3-2 loss vs. Guardians?

New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe was heavily criticized after his team lost a close 3-2 against the Guardians in Cleveland. Ever the expressive bunch, the Yankee fanbase put the young star on blast as he made a series of blunders in the game that in retrospect, ultimately cost the Bombers a crucial result against a fellow postseason challenger.

With Guardians runners in first and third base and the score at 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Volpe muffed a seemingly routinary ground ball that was hit by center fielder Angel Martinez. This led to Kyle Manzardo running to home plate for the Guardians' lead and Bo Naylor to second base.

Volpe's horrific night continues as in the eighth inning, he swung at a ball that was way out of the strikezone with Aaron Judge in scoring position and Jazz Chisholm Jr. in first base with two outs. This effectively ended the night for the Yankees as they were stranded with just two runs scored against the Guardians' three.

Of course, Volpe drew flak for the embarrassing loss to Cleveland.

"Volpe was useless. Avoid the sweep tomorrow," one fan said.

"Anyway we can have Volpe bat 10th or 11th?" A fan questioned.

"Volpe is becoming a problem," a fan noted.

Yankee fans also expressed their worries as they might be swept by the Guardians and pleaded to get back to their winning ways.

"YOU LOST A SERIES TO THE CLEVELAND GUARDIANS?!?!?!?! YOU ARE UNSERIOUS," a fan exclaimed.

"Just find a way to win one and go back home," one fan pleaded.

"Let's get back on the winning streak," a fan requested.

The Yankees would certainly want to avoid a sweep in a three-game set in Cleveland for the first time in team history. The last time that they were swept by the Guardians was back in August 2017 in a two-game series when the squad was still known as the "Indians."

Yankees fall to Guardians, surrender AL lead

With the New York Yankees 3-2 defeat to the Guardians, the former now holds a 14-10 record with a win percentage of .583. Consequently, the Guardians improve their record to 14-9 and now holds an AL-best .609 win percentage.

Ben Rice continued his hot start to the season as he smashed a leadoff home run for his sixth homer of the season. Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s sacrifice fly in the sixth would add to the Yankees' cause as they led the Guardians 2-0.

However, the Guardians stormed back half an inning later when Mark Leiter Jr. threw a wild pitch that gave Steven Kwan the runway to run home for Cleveland's first run scored. Kyle Manzardo then hit a liner to right field that Aaron Judge failed to catch despite laying out, this tied the game as Nolan Jones was brought home.

Finally, the Guardians took the lead courtesy of an Anthony Volpe fielding blunder that sealed the comeback for Cleveland.

