Why fans are calling out MLB for favoritism against Dodgers after team's 16-0 beatdown vs Cubs

Fans from several fanbases recently called out MLB for its perceived bias towards the Dodgers in the 16-0 shellacking suffered at the hand of the Cubs. Spectators called out the league's social media accounts for being too enthusiastic and carrying too much hype with the champions' acts compared to the Cubs who dominated the entire contest.
MLB's X account was peppered with criticism for the number of times it talked about the Cubs' lopsided victory compared to Los Angeles, who still got their fair share of posts despite the loss.
"Lost 16-0 but not a single Cubs post," a fan said.
"This tweet isn't going to make me forget that they got smoked 16-0 yesterday," another stated.
"You guys truly have no shame," a fan pointed out.
The fans were just in pure discontent regarding the number of social media posts by MLB.
"Whoever’s running this account is petty lol," one fan observed.
"16-0 shutout at home and this what yall post the next day? It’s comical at this point," one fan lamented.
"Lost 16-0 last night and you guys still manage to find a way to post about them," a fan shared.
It can be recalled that just a week ago. The Washington Nationals' social media account on X called out the league after barely mentioning the team when they overcame the Dodgers.
The Nats' account handler was on the tail of the MLB tweets all series long, providing some entertaining banter.
Dodgers drop three-straight series
After an 8-0 start to their championship-defending campaign, the Los Angeles Dodgers have dropped three-straight series. They champs incurred their first loss of the season, and subsequently their first series, to the game-ready Philadelphia Phillies.
The World Series winners then visited the District of Columbia on April 5 as they were welcomed by United States president Donald Trump to the White House to celebrate their triumph. Later that day, they would lose to the Nationals, 6-4. It would then come to the surprise that the squad dropped their following game to the Nats for another series loss.
Finally, the Dodgers welcomed the Chicago Cubs at home. The two sides previously met at the 2025 MLB Tokyo Series wherein the former swept the latter 2-0. This time, however, would be a different scenario altogether as the Cubs triumphed in the series 2-1, including a massive 16-0 win in Game 2 of the fixture.
The Dodgers now welcome the hapless Colorado Rockies at home for a three-game series. The visitors currently hold the worst record in the majors at 3-12 and were just previously swept by the Padres. It would be interesting to see if the champions can turn things around and gain their mojo back, or if the Rockies play the series of their lifetime and steal wins from LA.