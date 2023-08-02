Why is 'Fire Brian Cashman' trending? Yankees fans fed up with long-serving GM

As the New York Yankees stared down the August 1 MLB trade deadline, all eyes were on team GM Brian Cashman. The season in shambles, fans hoped that they would receive news of a blockbuster.

After kicking off the season with a hot start, the Yankees have been snakebitten since the early stages of the summer. The team's woes were first highlighted on June 3, when Aaron Judge broke a ligament in his toe while completing a highlight reel catch. In his absence, the other big bats were deafeningly quiet.

With superstars like Giancarlo Stanton hitting under .200 on the season, and Anthony Rizzo having gone two months without a home run, things could not have been worse. Now, on account of their 55-52 record, the Yankees continue to occupy the basement of the AL East.

The trade deadline came and went, and the New York Yankees' front office was certainly not overwhelmingly busy. In the end, the team's roster looked virtually identical to the way it had the day before.

That’s the genius of Brian Cashman for ya… 2nd worst batting average in baseball, but we decided to go out and acquire two relievers at the deadlineThat’s the genius of Brian Cashman for ya… pic.twitter.com/bQMvxRVhO3

In response to the inactive deadline, Yankees fans began to blame Cashman. Many took to Twitter to display their distainful messages, while Google noted an uptick in "Fire Brian Cashman" searches.

In addition to the team's regrettable record, fans have more bones to pick with Brian Cashman. Two of his recent big pitching acquisitions have turned out to be duds. Carlos Rodon, who finishing as a top five Cy Young contender playing for the San Francisco Giants last season, has an ERA over seven after missing the first two months of the season.

Cashman has also been blamed for the trade with the Oakland Athletics that brought pitcher Frankie Montas to the Bronx last August. Despite the fanfare, Montas announced that he would be undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery, and even suggested that he was injured at the time he was acquired by Cashman from the Oakland A's.

Could Brian Cashman's days in New York be numbered?

Say what you will about Brian Cashman's role in his team's contemporary implosion, but his record speaks for itself. Since coming on as the GM of the Yankees in 1998, he has ushered in six AL Pennants and four World Series. Moreover, he is responsible for bringing so much of the recent talent to the team. While things do indeed look bleak, Cashman will probably live to fight another day.