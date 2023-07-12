Why are the Houston Astros players being booed at MLB All-Star game? Seattle fans hold nothing back against rivals

The two Houston Astros players who dared show their face at T-Mobile Park for this year's MLB All-Star Game got exactly what Seattle Mariners fans feel they deserve: loud and lusty booing.

Houston Astros outfielders Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker were greeted by a solid 300 seconds of disapproving noise by what sounded like nearly all of the 47,000-plus fans who packed the park.

Alvarez, who is injured, will not play in the game, but showed up for the festivities. Tucker was named as his replacement. Neither Alvarez nor Tucker were yet part of the Astros big league squad at the time the team was committing the acts that comprised the scandal.

The Houston Astros had three All-Stars named to the squad, but pitcher Framber Valdez is also nursing an injury and did not make the trip to the Pacific Northwest.

Nearly four years after the Astros sign-stealing scandal that helped the team win the 2017 World Series under tremendously suspicious circumstances was fully exposed to baseball fans, Houston remains the most universally hated team in MLB.

The boos dished out by Mariners fans to anything Astros-related were not confined to the All-Star Game.

Houston's picks on Day 1 of the MLB Draft, also held in Seattle, were the only thing that got booed more than comissioner Rob Manfred's consistent appearances at the podium to announce first-round selections.

Houston Astros got off light in wake of scandal

Framber Valdez #59 of the Houston Astros was also named to the American League All-Star team.

Galling to most MLB fans is that the Astros got off so lightly in the wake of the scandal.

Houston manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended for a season, and the Astros were fined a maximum-allowable $5 million. The team also forfeited its first- and second-round picks in the 2020 and 2021 MLB drafts.

Both Hinch and Luhnow were fired in the aftermath, but Astros players were not punished. Manfred said in June that he has feelings of regret over granting Houston players immunity in the scandal.

