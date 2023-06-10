Why has Jaime Arias been suspended? Young Guardians pitcher penalized for violation

Jaime Arias, part of the minor league system for the Cleveland Guardians, was suspended by the MLB for violating rules related to usage of performance enhancing drugs. The left hander had a positive test for a banned substance and has been suspended for 80 games, as a result.

Arias has been part of the Guardians minor league system since being signed by them in 2020. He played for the Fresno State College team. The pitcher made a swift run through the Guardians system, getting promoted to the Triple-A affiliates Columbus Clippers in 2022.

Currently, he was assigned to the Akron RubberDucks of the Double-A Eastern League. Arias has a 1-2 record with a 6.05 ERA in a mixture of starts and relief appearances. He has started as part of the rotation six times and also made six apperances from the bullpen.

After he got investigated for a substance use, the MLB decided to take disciplinary action against the left hander. Jaime Arias tested positive for GW1516, a substance that modifies how a body metabolizes fat, the commissioner's office said.

Jaime Arias' suspension is the second disciplinary action taken against players in the same week

The MLB is getting increasingly strict with substance use by players. Jaime Arias' suspension marked the second instance this week that the league decided to suspend players from the Minor Leagues for faillure to comply with the norms and regulations of usage of PED in the MLB.

On June 6, the commissioner's office announced that Los Angeles Angels Minor League pitcher Darlin Francia and St. Louis Cardinals Minor League pitcher Leonardo Taveras were suspended. Francia received a 56-game suspension for using stanozolol, while Taveras was slapped an 80-game suspension for using clomiphene.

Use of PEDs have hampered baseball's reputation in the past. In the last few years, the controversies seemed to have waned, but the threat remains. Therefore, it's quite justified by the MLB to take actions at an early precautionary level.

