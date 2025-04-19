Why did Jazz Chisholm Jr. get suspended? All you need to know about Yankees IF's latest dismissal

New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. was suspended for one game due to "his conduct, including his violation of Major League Baseball's Social Media Policy for Major League Players," MLB said.
The league has a social media policy in place that doesn't allow players to post anything during the game. Chisholm Jr. was also charged with a fine of an undisclosed amount.
On Thursday, during the game against the Tampa Bay Rays, the second baseman argued a strike call with home plate umpire John Bacon, leading to his ejection in the seventh inning.
Chisholm Jr. made his feelings clear when an apparent ball was instead called a strike, retiring him. Chisholm Jr. reached the dugout and wrote on X:
"Not even (expletive) close!!!!!"
The tweet was deleted soon after and MLB's action against him was justified per the rules. However, the second baseman has appealed; therefore, he was eligible to play on Friday.
Jazz Chisholm Jr. laments his actions post the ejection
Jazz Chisholm Jr. was not particularly happy with himself following his verbal exchange with the home plate umpire in the series opener on Thursday against the Rays.
He said he could have handled it better and hopes to learn from his mistakes after the game.
“I feel like a lot of stuff hasn’t been going my way, but that doesn’t give me the excuse to go out there and act like that,” Chisholm said Thursday night.
“I’m a ballplayer, I have emotions. I know I’ve acted like that in the past, but that’s what I’ve really worked on to the present now. … Everybody makes mistakes, but at the same time, I get emotional. I get emotional about a game, especially when I think I’m right.”
This was Chisholm's fifth career ejection and his first since joining the Yankees. Manager Aaron Boone also spoke about his ejection after the game.
"I’d like to be the one going there. I don’t love our players going, but I also understand how difficult that is to lay off a tough 3-2 pitch there."
The pitch that was dubbed outside was located over the inner half of home plate and below the hollow of the knee, as per Close Call Sports.