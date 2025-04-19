Why did Jazz Chisholm Jr. get suspended? All you need to know about Yankees IF's latest dismissal

New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. was suspended for one game due to "his conduct, including his violation of Major League Baseball's Social Media Policy for Major League Players," MLB said.

Ad

The league has a social media policy in place that doesn't allow players to post anything during the game. Chisholm Jr. was also charged with a fine of an undisclosed amount.

On Thursday, during the game against the Tampa Bay Rays, the second baseman argued a strike call with home plate umpire John Bacon, leading to his ejection in the seventh inning.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Chisholm Jr. made his feelings clear when an apparent ball was instead called a strike, retiring him. Chisholm Jr. reached the dugout and wrote on X:

"Not even (expletive) close!!!!!"

The tweet was deleted soon after and MLB's action against him was justified per the rules. However, the second baseman has appealed; therefore, he was eligible to play on Friday.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. laments his actions post the ejection

Jazz Chisholm Jr. was not particularly happy with himself following his verbal exchange with the home plate umpire in the series opener on Thursday against the Rays.

Ad

He said he could have handled it better and hopes to learn from his mistakes after the game.

“I feel like a lot of stuff hasn’t been going my way, but that doesn’t give me the excuse to go out there and act like that,” Chisholm said Thursday night.

“I’m a ballplayer, I have emotions. I know I’ve acted like that in the past, but that’s what I’ve really worked on to the present now. … Everybody makes mistakes, but at the same time, I get emotional. I get emotional about a game, especially when I think I’m right.”

Ad

This was Chisholm's fifth career ejection and his first since joining the Yankees. Manager Aaron Boone also spoke about his ejection after the game.

"I’d like to be the one going there. I don’t love our players going, but I also understand how difficult that is to lay off a tough 3-2 pitch there."

The pitch that was dubbed outside was located over the inner half of home plate and below the hollow of the knee, as per Close Call Sports.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More