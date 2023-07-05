Why was Jimmy Cordero suspended? Yankees reliever out after violating domestic violence policy

Jimmy Cordero was enjoying a bit of a career resurgence for the New York Yankees. Unfortunately, he violated the MLB's domestic violence policy and is now suspended for the remainder of the year.

The Yankees released a statement via ESPN regarding the suspension of Jimmy Cordero:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The Yankees are fully supportive of Major League Baseball's investigative process and the disciplinary action applied to Jimmy Cordero. There is no justification for domestic violence, and we stand with the objectives, standards and enforcement of MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy."

Cordero's future with the club is up in the air now.

Yankees bullpen set for test without Jimmy Cordero

Jimmy Cordero had a 3.86 ERA with the club and had a .208 batting average against and a .317 slugging percentage against, both metrics below the league average.

Jimmy Cordero is suspended

Yankees relievers have a 2.82 ERA. That's the best mark in the major leagues. The team's bullpen has allowed the fewest home runs and generated the highest groundball rate to boot. Unfortunately, they will now have their depth tested without Cordero.

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner Major League Baseball has announced Yankees relief pitcher Jimmy Cordero has been suspended for the rest of the season for violating the league’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. Major League Baseball has announced Yankees relief pitcher Jimmy Cordero has been suspended for the rest of the season for violating the league’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. https://t.co/SfKNZiLWo2

The reliever hadn't pitched in Major League Baseball since 2020, but had earned 0.3 fWAR as a key cog in the Yankees bullpen, which has kept them afloat during Aaron Judge's extended absence and while they endure injuries to starting pitchers.

Poll : 0 votes