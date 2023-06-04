Why was John Schneider ejected vs Mets? Blue Jays manager tossed in final inning

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider is never shy to stand up for his players. He was tossed from the game against the New York Mets on Saturday, as he argued a strike call by home plate umpire Charlie Ramos. He gave Ramos an earful as he was made to leave the field.

The incident that brought the ejection of Schneider occurred in the top of the ninth innings with Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at the plate. On an 0-0 count, Mets reliever David Robertson pitched a 93 mph cutter that clearly missed the bottom right corner of the strike zone.

Charlie Ramos proceeded to call the pitch a strike, which clearly baffled Guerrero. The Blue Jays batter asked for a timeout, walking away from the plate clearly dejected. John Schneider could be seen visibly furious from the bench. The Blue Jays manager was agitated throughout the game with the home plate umpire and started to heckle against the blatant decision.

As John Schneider kept shouting, the home plate umpire could be heard saying on the mic:

"Stop. Don't let me repeat it twice".

He then tossed the Blue Jays captain from the game. The 43-year-old Schneider was going to have none of it and paced to the pitch to give the umpire an earful before leaving.

John Schneider will be satisfied as Blue Jays had last laugh

Thankfully for John Schenider, Vladimir Guerrero was able to salvage a win out of his at-bat. The right hander hit an RBI double that became the game deciding run, as the Mets were unable to come back and take the win.

The win against the Mets continues the good form the Blue Jays have been in, winning six of their last eight. After a horrific 2-9 run against divisional opponents, it was key for Toronto to hold stead. The finale of their three game series against New York takes place on Sunday night.

