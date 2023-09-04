Why was Julio Urías arrested? Dodgers ace booked by LAPD, released on $50,000 bond

Julio Urías, the Los Angeles Dodgers ace, was arrested last night. According to reports, there was an altercation and Urias was taken in by police on Sunday evening. The LAPD was on scene and have charged him with felony domestic violence.

MLB insider Jeff Passan tweeted:

"Los Angeles Dodgers starter Julio Urías was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence charges late last night, an officer with the LAPD tells ESPN. Urias, 27, was booked late Sunday and released early this morning on $50,000 bond."

Urias had been pitching to the tune of a 4.60 ERA (4.13 xERA) and a 1.2 fWAR in 21 starts this season. The Dodgers were experiencing injuries in their pitching staff with Clayton Kershaw on and off the Injured List, as well as Walker Buehler's setbacks.

Now, they may have to deal with the loss of Julio Urías as well.

Dodgers may be without Julio Urias

As of the time of writing, the Los Angeles Dodgers had not issued an official statement regarding the arrest and bond, costing $50,000, of their star. It's unclear what MLB or the organization will do moving forward.

Julio Urias was arrested

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Julio has been arrested for domestic violence. Per TMZ, the pitcher had an incident in May of 2019.

Then, Urias was involved in an alleged situation at the mall in Beverly Hills. The pitcher was accused of pushing a woman he was with.The alleged victim told investigators she simply fell, though.

Urias was supposed to be a key figure for the Dodgers postseason run. In the past, he was a Cy Young contender who recorded a 2.16 ERA and a 3.2 fWAR last season. He wasn't as good this season, but the Dodgers now have even less depth in the rotation.

Rookie Bobby Miller and others have stepped up, but they will now be tested even further as the Dodgers, now 14.5 games up in the NL West, push toward the postseason.