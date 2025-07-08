Ketel Marte, second baseman for the Arizona Diamondbacks, was unexpectedly scratched from the lineup before Monday night’s match. The game is against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

Steve Gilbert, an MLB.com reporter, confirmed Marte's absence from the game against the Padres on X.

"Per the @Dbacks, Ketel Marte was scratched due to right groin tightness. He is being given a day off for recovery and is expected to be day-to-day."

Ketel Marte’s recovery is being closely monitored day-to-day to see any progress. He has a tightness in his right groin. According to CBS Sports, team officials clarified Marte will be re-evaluated on Tuesday to decide whether he will continue with the remaining games.

Marte has been a strong player for Arizona this season. The 30-year-old is hitting .293 with 19 home runs and 40 RBIs heading into the All-Star break. He continues to maintain an impressive .982 OPS, further solidifying his All-Star-caliber performance.

Ketel Marte's absence and changes in Arizona's lineup

San Francisco Giants v Arizona Diamondbacks - Source: Getty

With Marte unable to play, the Diamondbacks were forced into making some last-minute changes. The second base role and ninth batting position shifted to Blaze Alexander, while Geraldo Perdomo moved to the second spot in the batting order.

The Diamondbacks defeated the Padres with a score of 6-3 on Monday night. The unexpected lineup confused, but Arizona's defense showed perfect alignment with Zac Gallen, who showed an impressive 6 innings. This victory shows the team's depth despite the late shuffle.

Whether Marte will make a comeback this week or after the break, his leadership and presence are seen as crucial for Arizona to stay in postseason contention.

