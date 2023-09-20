Why was Kris Bryant ejected? Rockies superstar booted from game vs Padres

One of the seemingly nicest players in the MLB, Kris Bryant, was ejected from Wednesday's action. During the fifth inning of the game between the Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres, the veteran was ejected from the game after disputing a strikeout call by home plate umpire Brian Knight.

"#Rockies 1B Kris Bryant has received his second career ejection. He didn't like the call from plate umpire Brian Knight on his fifth-inning strikeout." - @harding_at_mlb

It was a surprise for Colorado Rockies fans to see Kris Bryant ejected on Wednesday, as it was only the second time in his career that he was booted from a game. The inning-ending strikeout came on an off-speed ball from San Diego pitcher Seth Lugo, something that Bryant didn't agree with.

The crucial strikeout came in the top of the fifth inning, with runners on both second and third base. At the time of Bryant's ejection, the Colorado Rockies were winning 2-1 over the San Diego Padres, and while the team has been eliminated from postseason contention, every at-bat is important in a player's career.

It's been a frustrating season for Bryant, who was hoping for a big bounceback season with the Rockies after injuries limited the former National League MVP to only 42 games in 2022. While Bryant was hoping to return to his MVP form, injuries yet again plagued the veteran this season, as he has only appeared in 74 games this year.

"@Rockies may actually put some runs up now that the momentum stopper @KrisBryant_23 has failed his way out of this game! Best possible scenario for Colorado! It’s tough when your clean up spot is an automatic out! #COLvsSD" - @andrewnotes

Here's a closer look at the only other ejection of Kris Bryant's career

The normally mild-mannered Kris Bryant has only ever been ejected from a baseball game one other time in his MLB career. The first time Bryant was tossed from a game came back in 2017 when he was a member of the Chicago Cubs.

Home plate umpire Lance Barksdale called a questionable strikeout of Bryant, who happened to be the reigning National League MVP at the time. It was surprising to see Bryant heated, as he normally kept a cool head. However, his argument with Barksdale crossed off the milestone ejection for Bryant.

"so, how did kris bryant get ejec—" - @MLBRandomStats