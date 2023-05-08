Why were Kutter Crawford and Matt Strahm ejected? MLB pitchers tossed and fined

In the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Philadelphia Phillies, Kutter Crawford and Matt Strahm got into an epic national anthem standoff as both players decided to stay on the field till the umpires had to take tough decisions against them.

An anthem standoff is a friendly tradition that has evolved over the years between opponents from various teams. Post the anthem, few players from opposing teams decide to stay on the field to see who is the last one off. That seemed to be the case between Kutter Crawford and Matt Strahm, both who have been teammates at Red Sox, decided to stay on the field as part of a fun exercise.

But all that was to the umpires' bemusement who, from this season, have been instructed strictly to stick to the pitch clock rules. As both Crawford and Strahm were unwilling to yield, the umpires tossed both players. But to make matters worse, MLB also levied fine on both the players for failing to leave the field on time and holding up play.

"Zero of it was planned. Just, (the) anthem was over and I looked across and Kutter kind of gave me a grin and I know exactly what that grin meant so just stood there,” Matt Strahm said after the incident.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora assures someone will bail out Kutter Crawford with the fine

Kutter Crawford's fine was some what heftier than Matt Strahm's as players on the Injury List if thrown out are charged heavily for any violations in the game. Thankfully to Crawford's rescue, as per his manager, a veteran teammate will bail him out.

“If you get thrown out and you’re on the IL, you get crushed,” Alex Cora said on Sunday. “I know there’s a guy that went to the same school as him that’s probably going to take care of that.”

This teammate is Chris Sale, who attended Florida Gulf Coast University along with Crawford.

