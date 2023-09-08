Why was Luis Reginfo forced to exit Guardians game? A closer look at injury concern to Angels' red-hot slugger

The Los Angeles Angels' unraveling season took another hit on Thursday night when a red-hot Luis Rengifo exited the game against Cleveland Guardians with a puzzling injury.

Rengifo was named the American League Player of the Week after clubbing five home runs, and 14 RBI, with nine runs scored since Aug. 22. The second baseman was the only bright spark in the Angels' 10-3 defeat to the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.

However, the Venezuelan slugger's hitting streak was halted on Thursday when he was in the on-deck circle, practicing his swing. He was hurt during practice and was immediately checked by athletic trainer Mike Frostad and manager Phil Nevin.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Something happened to Luis Rengifo in the on-deck circle. Not sure what it was. He didn't even get to the at plate. He's being looked at by trainers and is now coming out of the game."

Rengifo looked in considerable pain and was replaced by outfielder Randal Grichuk. A report later revealed that the Angels star suffered a bicep strain during his practice swing.

Expand Tweet

Incidentally, it was a second injury setback for the Angels on the night, as they had to scratch center fielder Mickey Moniak just before the Guardians game due to a back issue.

Randal Grichuk comes in clutch for Los Angeles Angels after replacing Luis Rengifo

While Rengifo's night ended prematurely, Grichuk grabbed his opportunity with both hands. He struck a single after pinch-hitting for Rengifo in the first inning.

It looked like the Halos were headed toward a seventh consecutive loss before Kyren Paris's game-tying RBI single off Emmanuel Clase at the bottom of the ninth inning.

Grichuk came in clutch for the Angels as he registered a walk-off RBI single off Clase to secure a brilliant comeback win for his team.

Expand Tweet

"Randal Grichuk, who wasn't even in the lineup until Luis Rengifo injured himself on a practice swing in the on-deck circle in the first inning, connects on a walk-off RBI single off Emmanuel Clase to lift the #Angels to a 3-2 win. It's his sixth career walk-off."