Why did Luke Voit opt out of his contract? MLB veteran departs Mets organization after dominating minor leagues

It appears that veteran slugger Luke Voit is the latest player to abandon the sinking ship that is the New York Mets 2023 season. The 32-year-old has decided to opt out of his contract with the organization, making him an intriguing free agent for contenders.

Amazin' Army @WE_ARE_MET_FANS



He hit .264 with 14 HR and 35 RBI in 37 games with Triple-A Syracuse before being granted his release today Surprised the Mets never gave Luke Voit a look in the majorsHe hit .264 with 14 HR and 35 RBI in 37 games with Triple-A Syracuse before being granted his release today pic.twitter.com/kYTblWu1n7

"Surprised the Mets never gave Luke Voit a look in the majors. He hit .264 with 14 HR and 35 RBI in 37 games with Triple-A Syracuse before being granted his release today" - @WE_ARE_MET_FANS

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The hard-hitting first baseman has been dominating during his brief tenure at Triple-A Syracuse. Through 37 games in the minors, the veteran produced a ridiculous 1.058 OPS with 14 home runs. Now, it appears that Luke Voit will hope to turn that productivity at the minor league into another opportunity with an MLB squad.

Following the trade deadline, Voit may receive interest from several contenders looking to add the veteran first baseman given the fact that they are no longer permitted to bolster their roster via trade.

Voit opened the 2023 campaign as a member of the Milwaukee Brewers, appearing in only 22 games with the club before being released on June 2nd. Only ten days after his release, the first baseman signed a minor league deal with the New York Mets.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_



Voit can still make the Brewers’ Opening Day roster, but he is now free to explore options with other teams, per @AdamMcCalvy Luke Voit has opted out of his minor league deal with the BrewersVoit can still make the Brewers’ Opening Day roster, but he is now free to explore options with other teams, per @AdamMcCalvy pic.twitter.com/A2liDVl0bY

"Luke Voit has opted out of his minor league deal with the Brewers. Voit can still make the Brewers’ Opening Day roster, but he is now free to explore options with other teams, per @AdamMcCalvy" - @TalkinBaseball_

During his time with Triple-A Syracuse, Voit benefitted by hitting the heart of the order. He provided the team with a proven source of power behind the New York Mets' top prospect Ronny Mauricio.

Many fans were surprised that the struggling New York Mets never gave him an opportunity with the main club. That being said, given his turnaround in the minors, it's likely that he will land elsewhere sooner rather than later.

Here's a look at potential landing spots for Luke Voit

Voit has proven that he can still perform, at least at the minor league level, so he should have plenty of teams interested in a low-risk, high-reward gamble on the 32-year-old. It would be unsurprising if playoff hopefuls such as the Los Angeles Angels, Miami Marlins, and Toronto Blue Jays were interested in the veteran.

Yankeesource ⚾️ @YankeeSource Luke Voit was a fun Yankee. Statue at first but he added an edge to the roster. pic.twitter.com/PG74sgReVc

"Luke Voit was a fun Yankee. Statue at first but he added an edge to the roster." - @YankeeSource

There is also the possibility of a return to the New York Yankees, the club where he enjoyed the most successful seasons of his career. The fact that the Yankees have struggled offensively, it would be in the team's best interest to take a flier on Voit.