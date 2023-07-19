Why was Mariners team store selling Blue Jays merchandise? Players enraged after shocking pictures surface

Some Seattle Mariners player were furious after pictures of Toronto Blue Jays merchandise was spotted by fans in the Mariners team store after the All-Star break last week.

Players and fans were left furious as the pictures spread across the internet, demanding an explanation from from the concerned departments of the franchise. Typically, any sports team's store only contains merchandise of that team and not others.

However, when one fan spotted the Blue Jays merchandise for sale in the Seattle team's store, many thought it was in preparation for the upcoming series against the Toronto team across the border.

It turns that the store had a few extra Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette shirts from last week's All-Star break, and those were the ones that were on sale. However, some players and fans did not take it well and expressed their frustration on social media.

Blue Jays merchandise spotted in Mariners store

As the images went viral across the internet and caught the attention of the baseball world, the store has removed them and only kept merchandise belonging to the team.

Blue Jays merchandise in Toronto store

Seattle players Paul Sewald and J.P. Crawford expressed their disappointment at the pictures, which were taken by a Seattle fan.

Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. beats Mariners' Julio Rodriguez to win home run derby

The MLB Home Run Derby was played during the All-Star break and featured some of the best sluggers in the league.

Seattle had youngster Julio Rodriguez in the competition, who put up an impressive fight but was ultimately outdone by Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Soon their rivalry will continue in the MLB as the two teams face each other in a three-game series strating on Saturday.

