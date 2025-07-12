Why is Max Fried out of All-Star game? Inside Yankees' surprising call that cost ace his Midsummer Classic spot

New York Yankees and American League team manager Aaron Boone announced that Max Fried will not be pitching in the Midsummer Classic in Atlanta next week. It is to manage Fried's workload heading into the second half of the season.

Ad

Max Fried is set to pitch on Saturday in the second game of the series against the Chicago Cubs. If he were to pitch in the All-Star game on Tuesday, Fried would need ample rest before he could take the mound again.

The Yankees are scheduled to start their second half of the season in Atlanta against the Braves. The team is yet to announce their starting pitchers for the game, but Fried will likely be the starter heading into Friday's game.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Yankees reassessed their pitching plans, which led to Fried getting replaced by Carlos Rodon for Tuesday's showcase game. Rodon has a 10-6 record, 3.08 ERA with 135 strikeouts for the team, earning his latest win against the Cubs in an 11-0 shutout for the Yankees on Friday.

Fried has an 11-2, 2.27 ERA this season. He was a firm contender to start for the AL despite competition from Detroit Tigers' Tarik Skubal. Fried would have been a fan favorite in Atlanta, having played his first eight seasons in the major leagues with the Braves.

Ad

Three other AL pitchers; Red Sox's Garrett Crochet, replaced by Tigers' Casey Mize, Rangers' Jacob deGrom, replaced by Royals' Carlos Estevez, and Cubs' Mathew Boyd, replaced by Brewers' rookie starter Jacob Misiorowski, were left out as they have scheduled starts on Saturday.

Aaron Boone cautious of Max Fried's innings count

Max Fried pitched a career-high 185.1 regular season innings in the 2022 season. He will be an important arm heading into the playoffs. He has already pitched 119 innings in 19 starts.

Ad

The Yankees will look to balance his workload as combined with the postseason, Fried's highest has been 193.2 innings in 2021.

“Hopefully (Fried’s) in a position to where I hope he breaks that 185 (innings mark) this year and into the playoffs,” Boone said. “But it’s certainly something we’ll be mindful of and pay attention to. Not only Max but all of our pitchers and how they’re recovering during the year, the value of getting them an extra day here and there. It’s things we all pay attention to at different levels."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Boone's team has already been dealt with season-ending injuries to starters Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt. While Luis Gil and Ryan Yarborough are currently in their rehab assignments, the team cannot afford to lose Fried.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More