Why is Mets pitcher Kodai Senga not on team Japan in WBC?

Pitcher Kodai Senga made waves when he announced he was coming to the MLB. At 28 years of age, it marked Senga's first entrance into free agency since he joined the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks a decade ago.

The SoftBank Hawks are in the Pacific League of the Nippon Pro Baseball league, known as the NPB. Senga has been a 3-time NPB All-Star, a 5-time Japan series world champion, and a 2-time Pacific League strikeout leader.

Senga was initially thought to be a lock for Team Japan. Los Angeles Angels starter Shohei Ohtani will be making his WBC debut with Team Japan in March.

However, Senga declined a spot on the team, preferring to spend his late winter and early spring at the Mets training facility in Port St. Lucie, Florida. The Mets Spring Training will officially begin on January 31st.

In 2022, Kodai Senga's final season with the SoftBank Hawks, he posted a career-best 1.94 ERA to accompany his record of 11-6. It was now clear to many MLB teams that they needed to have this arm in their rotation.

On December 17th, 2022, Senga signed a 5-year deal with the New York Mets. Senga's signing came only a week after the Mets signed 39-year-old defending Cy Young champion Justin Verlander, who won the World Series with the Houston Astros last season.

The Mets are now touted as one of the best teams in the league, but also one of the most expensive ones. Top starters Verlander and Max Scherzer are set to make in excess of $86 million this season. Senga's 5-year, $75 million contract with the Mets will add to their massive rotation payroll.

Kodai Senga's big MLB entrance came in the months preceding the 2023 World Baseball Classic. The tournament has not taken place since 2017 due to COVID concerns in 2020 and 2021.

Kodai Senga will play a supporting role in the strongest rotation of 2023

The New York Mets have made one thing clear: they are not to be underestimated in 2023. With the top 5 arms on the team set to make well over $120 million, there is no room in the minds of fans for anything other than ultimate success in 2023.

