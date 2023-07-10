Why was the MLB Commissioner booed? Jeers rain down on Rob Manfred at MLB Draft

The 2023 MLB Draft began with a round of boos directed at commissioner Rob Manfred on a sunny evening at Lumen Field in Seattle.

Manfred appeared visibly annoyed at the chorus as he attempted to welcome the assembled fans in front of him through the Bronx cheers. The boos continued as the commissioner took to the podium to announce each selection.

Rob Manfred appeared visibly shaken at the response of the crowd at the MLB Draft. The commissioner has been a divisive force at the lead of America's pastime, with many connected to and rooting for the game disapproving of a number of Manfred's tweaks to the game.

Only the first and second rounds, as well as compensatory picks, of the draft occurred Sunday. The remainder of the selections will be made over Monday and Tuesday.

Not all baseball fans are in favor of the booing of Manfred at the MLB Draft. Many fans are enjoying Manfred pushing through the rule changes that include a pitch clock, bigger bases and the banning of defensive shifts.

Rob Manfred clearly not enjoying the MLB Draft boos

MLB Commissioner, Rob Manfred, stands on stage during the 2023 MLB Draft at Lumen Field on July 09, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Manfred — who continues to take heat for his handling of the Oakland Athletics possible move to Las Vegas — continued to stride to the podium, announcing each pick of the MLB Draft as sternly as possible, before quickly retreating off stage. The commissioner made it through a long night in a few hours, clearly not enjoying the experience.

The first pick of the draft, announced by former Seattle Mariners superstar Ken Griffey Jr., moments after Manfred left the stage, was cheered. Tiago Viernes, a patient ambassador at Seattle Children's Hospital, was also cheered when making the Mariners' pick. Viernes is currently fighting cancer.

