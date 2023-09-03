Why are MLB teams wearing yellow ribbons today? Reason behind league's touching gesture, explored 

On September 3, players from all 30 MLB teams will dawn a small, yellow ribbon on the upper left chest of their jerseys. Additionally, most players will also adorn a yellow or gold armband.

The league has commissioned this unique uniform addition to mark MLB's Childhood Cancer Awareness Day. Around the league, the MLB Together Platform will mandate these ribbons to raise awareness about the realities that children living with cancer and their families face.

In addition to players, coaches, managers, and umpires will also be wearing the yellow. It is the most recent installment of the league's strategy to align itself with various causes.

"For the 8th straight year MLB and its clubs recognize Childhood Cancer Awareness Day and join together with local hospitals and communities dedicated to eradicating cancer as a disease affecting young people." - MLB

Major League Baseball commissioned the day in 2015, making this the eighth season that childhood cancer awareness has been brought to the forefront of the league's mandate.

The yellow ribbon campaign is not the only ribbon campaign that has been featured this season. In May, the league commissioned a green armband program to raise awareness for mental health. The campaign was inspired by Tampa Bay Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez, who tragically took his own life in March.

Moreover, 22 of the 30 teams in the league have been selected to take part in a special donation program. As part of the program, teams from the New York Yankees to the Cleveland Guardians will donate a VR headset or Nintendo Switch to a local children's hospital cancer ward.

Nationally, September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Major League Baseball, alongside its counterparts in other pro sports league, are doing their part to ensure that this awful ailment is cured within our lifetime.

"Salute for the 8th consecutive Childhood Cancer Awareness Day. And to @DickyV for his tireless efforts to support pediatric cancer research. #AwesomeBaby" - Rich Hollenberg

MLB is stepping up to support a very worthy cause

Several players, such as New York Yankees star Anthony Rizzo, overcame cancer from a young age, and have gone on to have very successful and dynamic careers playing baseball.

By supporting the cause, the league is not just doing their part to support the families of children going through the unspeakable difficulties of cancer, but are also ensuring that potential future stars are able to break free of the shackles of this deadly disease, and possibly pursue a career that will terminate in major league stardom at some point down the road.