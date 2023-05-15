Why is MLB wearing pink today? Cause behind major league's wonderful initiative explained

Major League Baseball is once again honoring mothers on Mother’s Day. Since 2006, players have been wearing MLB pink gear, including caps, cleats, wristbands, and more, as a way of paying tribute to moms everywhere. The initiative has become more significant that just celebrating Mother’s Day, as it doubles as a breast cancer awareness motive, and the league has not altered its policy since its inception.

MLB Network @MLBNetwork



will be in action across baseball today! RETWEET for your chance at a commemorative pink bat courtesy of



Rules: Happy Mother’s Day! #MothersDayPinkBats will be in action across baseball today! RETWEET for your chance at a commemorative pink bat courtesy of @sluggernation Rules: atmlb.com/1RXSa4v | NoPurNec, US/18+, Ends 5/16 Happy Mother’s Day! #MothersDayPinkBats will be in action across baseball today! RETWEET for your chance at a commemorative pink bat courtesy of @sluggernation.Rules: atmlb.com/1RXSa4v | NoPurNec, US/18+, Ends 5/16 https://t.co/LO2JWKkFCf

The idea for MLB pink gear came from Hillerich & Bradsby, the makers of Louisville Slugger. In 2006, the company had produced pink hockey sticks for a National Hockey League breast cancer awareness campaign. Hillerich & Bradsby suggested that baseball try the same idea with pink bats, and MLB quickly added them to their 2006 Mother's Day program.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Mother's Day, Louisville Slugger makes special pink bats, which are auctioned off and donated to a breast cancer awareness fund. Players around the league often use these pink bats to raise awareness of breast cancer.

What happens with the auction of the MLB pink gear?

MLB is teaming up with breast cancer organization, Susan G. Komen to honor mothers and offer support to women facing breast cancer, with a particular focus on eliminating disparities in diverse communities. To support the organization's mission in the fight against breast cancer, MLB donates 100% of its royalties from on-field Mother's Day socks and caps to MLB charities, which in turn donate the funds to Susan G. Komen.

100% of MLB pink gear royalties are donated for breast cancer awareness

The initiative has expanded beyond MLB pink gear to include commemorative base jewels and lineup cards featuring the special Mother's Day/breast cancer awareness logo. Major League Baseball players may continue to use special pink bats provided by any official MLB approved supplier. On-field personnel may also wear pink bands, and every team will wear the special breast cancer awareness decals, names, and numbers on their jerseys.

MLB's pink gear initiative has become a symbol of honoring mothers on Mother's Day while also raising awareness of breast cancer. It is a gesture of appreciation to all the mothers who have supported their children's dreams of becoming great baseball players.

Poll : 0 votes