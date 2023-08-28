Why was Noah Syndergaard DFA'd by Guardians? Thor's Cleveland adventure ends one month after July trade

Noah Syndergaard had a rough outing for the Cleveland Guardians against the Toronto Blue Jays. His five earned runs conceding game was the final nail in the coffin as the Guardians decided to designate him for assignment just one month after his trade.

Noah Syndergaard had seemed nothing like his past self this season. Formerly with the Mets, the starter used to have All Star seasons and even the nickname 'Thor' was given to him thanks to his blond curls and prowess at the mound.

However following a Tommy John surgery in 2020 and his move from New York in 2021, Syndergaard has switched four teams in the last two years. This year he was traded to the Guardians after a brief spell with the Dodgers that saw Amed Rosario move to Cleveland.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Guardians had to go ahead with the trade just six days before the deadline as they have key starters missing from their rotation. They are without former Cy Young winner Shane Bieber and even the likes of Triston McKenzie and Cal Quantrill.

During the game against the Blue Jays, even though Syndergaard lasted six innings, he earned five runs on four hits with three home runs, striking out just three batters and walking a further three. He has been on the receiving end of some hard hitting as the 30-year-old has been unable to land the location of his pitches.

Noah Syndergaard's replacements in the Guardians rotation

Both Noah Syndergaard and Cleveland wouldn't have expected getting hit for 10 home runs in five August starts. He has an ERA of 5.40 over his six starts for the franchise which actually is an improvement as throughout the season he is earning 6.50 runs on average.

Cal Quantrill whose return date is set for 1st September is expected to take Syndergaard's place in the rotation. The former is currently in his rehab tenure after his comeback from the IL.